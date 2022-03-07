Breaking: Lynda Baron dies aged 82

By Tamsin Brown • 07 March 2022 • 17:33

Lynda Baron

The actress Lynda Baron, who was best known for her role in Open All Hours, has died aged 82.

Lynda Baron played Nurse Gladys Emmanuel alongside Sir David Jason and Ronnie Barker in the popular Open All Hours, which started in 1976 and had four seasons.

Baron’s agent, Donna French, who had worked with her for almost 30 years, released a statement announcing the death:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron.

“She was a wonderful actress and a great friend.

“Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.

“Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family.”

Baron’s other roles include Auntie Mabel in the 1990s BBC children’s programme Come Outside and Linda Clarke in Eastenders, and she also appeared in Doctor Who, Last of the Summer Wine and Dinner Ladies.

Some of her stage roles were in The Full Monty, An Inspector Calls and Follies, the Stephen Sondheim musical.

Lynda Baron has is survived by her daughter Sarah and her son Morgan.

