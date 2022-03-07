Breaking – Russia restricts humanitarian corridors

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 March 2022 • 9:58

Russia restricts humanitarian corridors

In a move that has been denounced as totally immoral, Russia restricts the humanitarian corridors that it said it would allow today only for those who choose to flee to Russia or Belarus.

The announcement of a humanitarian corridor came overnight as heavy shelling continued and a few days after the last one was announced but not adhered to by the Russians.

A a spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “This is a completely immoral story. People’s suffering is used to create the desired television picture.

“These are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine.”

Ukraine has said that fleeing civilians and citizens of the country should be free to choose where they seek safety and refuge, not that they should be forced into “the open prison” of the country that has invaded their homes.

With two countries appearing before the International Court of Justice today to argue genocide claims, the latest news will do little to help the Russians in their claims that they are abiding by international law and have invaded to stop the genocide of Russian speaking Ukrainians in the east of the country.

Almost all countries in the EU have opened their borders to Ukrainians fleeing the war, with many international aid agencies operating both in the country and on the borders to assist those that have chosen to leave.

As Russia seeks to restrict the humanitarian corridors, the West remains resolute in its condemnation however a number of countries continue to abstain from denouncing the military incursion including China, India and Pakistan.

