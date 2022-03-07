By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 10:11

Credit: Instagram

Breaking: Shane Warne’s cause of death revealed. Shane’s family have broken their silence over the shocking death.

The cricketing world was shocked when Shane Warne died in Thailand aged 52. As reported by The Sun, Thai officials have revealed that the autopsy has discovered that Shane died of “natural causes.”

Shane’s family has broken their silence and paid tribute. The cricketing star’s parents commented: “The night of the 4th of March 2022 is when a never-ending nightmare began for our family, for that is the date we lost our much loved and admired son, father, brother and Uncle, Shane Keith Warne’ a tragedy we will never come to terms with.

“To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief.”

Daughter Brooke is proud of her father. She stated: “We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me!

“Well now I couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever.”

Shane’s daughter Summer paid tribute to the “best Dad someone could ever ask for.” She said: “I wish I could’ve told you that everything was going to be okay and hold your hand. You are the best Dad someone could ever ask for,”

“Our time was robbed. I want more holidays with you, more laughs where your smile lights up the whole room, more ‘goodnight I love you SJ, I’ll see you in the morning’, more talks about how our days were and just to feel safe when you would hug me and you would let me know how proud you are of me and how much you love me.

“You haven’t died Dad, you’ve just moved to a different place, and that is in our heart.”

Shane’s brother Jason revealed how has been left with a massive hole in his life. He said: “The world has lost someone extremely special to them, who has made a positive influence on their lives and it is incredibly touching to see the outflow of emotion and the amazing tributes to him by friends, teammates, opponents and media.”

He went on to add: “Personally, I have lost my nemesis in all sports as a child, the person who smeared vegemite under my nose while he pinned me down giving me the typewriter, my big brother, my mate.

“Life will forever have a massive hole in it. I will miss our fierce competition on the golf course, poker table and the sledging, seeing who could put the other on tilt first.”

