Britons donate £100m to help Ukrainian refugees

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 March 2022 • 8:28

Britons donate more than £100m to help Ukrainian refugees

In a wonderful show of support for Ukraine and its people, Britons have donated more than £100m (120 million euros) to provide aid to Ukrainians fleeing the war. The donations, which continue to come in, were made after an appeal was launched by the UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

It is understood that amongst the donors are the queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, each of whom has made “generous donations”. Hundreds of thousands of members of the public have also responded to the call by the DEC, which brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis.

The DEC has said that the funds are already being used to give people food, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care.

Jo Kitterick, Head of Supporter Engagement at the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development, one of the charities involved, described the donations as “amazing” saying: “This amazing show of support for people fleeing the conflict has meant that we have been able to start spending money straight away to help more people.

“I want to thank everyone who has donated to help us support them in their moment of greatest need.”

Ms Kitterick said that the charities are setting up safe centres with beds, food and washing facilities inside Ukraine and along its borders. In addition transport, information, psychological support and child-friendly spaces are also being provided.

In thanking Britons, the DEC has asked people donate money to help Ukrainian refugees rather than specific items, as these were often challenging to transport or to distribute. Furthermore they say providing money to the charities enables them to target the support, with the more than £100 million (120 million euros) helping them to do this.

