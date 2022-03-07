By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 8:11

Credit: Twitter

Calls to boycott Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and PepsiCo. So far the firms have decided to stay in Russia.

McDonald’s along with Coca-Cola and other companies are facing increasing demands to boycott their products. Pressure is mounting from both politicians and social media users after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Social media is awash with hashtags such as #BoycottMcDonalds, #BoycottCocaCola and #BoycottPepsi according to The Sun.

Netflix and Apple have decided to withdraw from the Russian market after the invasion of Ukraine was launched by Vladimir Putin.

In Ukraine, some supermarkets have pulled products from their stores. Several stores have seen fit to remove Coca-Cola products. Days ago the Novus supermarket chain announced that products would be pulled from shelves in Ukraine including Coca-Cola, Schweppes, BonAqua and Fanta.

Novus took to Facebook and said: “Our supermarket chain no longer cooperates with the Coca-Cola company, which continues to operate in the territory of the aggressor.”

The company went on to add: “We are abandoning all products belonging to the brand.”

Fozzy Group is also boycotting products. The company commented: “From today, we are removing all products from the shelves of Silpo, Fora, FOZZY Cash&Carry, Market super Thrash (Thrash) stores and stop all future deliveries.”

Politician John Mann took to Twitter to comment on international boycotts. He said: “If McDonald’s and Starbucks continue to sell in Russia then an international boycott of their products should be instigated.”

Many social media users are backing the boycotts. One person commented: “Guess who is doing business as normal in #Russia no surprise #BoycottMcDonalds.”

Another social media user said: “I will boycott MacDonalds [sic] until you stop doing business with war criminal Russia.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.