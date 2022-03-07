By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 12:40

Credit: Twitter

Child neglect: Baby girl dies at Birmingham home. Police have called on anyone with any information to come forward.

The shocking death happened at a house in Aintree Grove, Shard End in Birmingham. The emergency services rushed to the house to help the two-month-old baby who was in a critical condition. One woman has been arrested by the police.

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of child abuse. She has since been released on bail. Police are investigating the death.

Paramedics were called to the house on Wednesday, March 2, at around 3am in the morning. Advanced life support was given to the young baby before she was rushed to the hospital.

West Midlands Police are calling on anyone with any information to come forwards. The force commented: “We’re sad to say that a two-month-old girl has died at home in Shard End.

“We were called to the house on Aintree Grove at around 3am on Wednesday morning, March 2.

“A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.”

The police added: “An investigation is underway. If you have information that might help our detectives, message us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: “We were called to reports of a medical emergency at a private address on Aintree Grove at 3.03am on Wednesday, March 2. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

“On arrival we found a baby girl in a critical condition. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support at the scene, before taking the baby to Heartlands Hospital.”

