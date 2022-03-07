Committee plan a new look for U3A Calpe meetings

By Linda Hall • 07 March 2022 • 10:56
CALPE U3A: A change of format for general meetings
Photo credit: Calpe U3A
U3A CALPE’S committee are changing the format of the general meetings.
In future, there will be 10 yearly meetings, excluding July and August.
The January, June and September quarterly meetings, plus the November AGM, will deal with U3A business including accounts, membership details and group activity updates as well as a guest speaker.
The remaining six meetings will be coffee mornings, with December earmarked for handing over the usual Christmas charity collection of gifts and cash.
Over the last two years, U3A Calpe has felt the impact of both Brexit and the Covid pandemic. Suitable speakers and venues are more difficult to find and members have expressed a wish for more face-to-face activities.
The coffee mornings will be social events where members get to know each other, the group leaders and the committee in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
The first will be held on March 17 between 10.30am and 12 noon at the Calpe Club de Tenis.
“Please talk to us about what you think U3A Calpe should offer,” U3A Calpe’s vice-president Karen Flack said. “The committee holds a further Think Tank meeting on March 24.”
Members can also email [email protected], drop a note into the U3A mailbox at Total Postal or the Suggestions Box available at all Coffee Mornings.”
