Elche city hall waives terrace table tax again

By Linda Hall • 07 March 2022 • 13:55

TERRACE TABLES: No city hall charges in 2022 Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE city hall announced that the hospitality sector will not have to pay the terrace table tax in 2022.

Municipal spokesman Hector Diez also confirmed that city hall is waiving the fees for open-market stalls for a further six months until December 31.

“This exemption sets out to continue assisting the economic recovery of the sectors that have been most affected by the health and safety restrictions imposed during the pandemic,” Diez said.

“At a time when we are immersed in provocative debates regarding a possible lowering of taxes, we want to draw attention to the enormous efforts we have made with different help measures,” the spokesman added.

“By eliminating these fees in 2020, 2021 and now 2022 this has amounted to €2.8 million for hospitality business owners and market traders,” Diez pointed out.