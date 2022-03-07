European tour to be announced by legendary British band

By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 3:42
One of the most legendary British bands of all time is due to announce a European tour this month, according to a source of The Sun. The Rolling Stones will reportedly unveil plans on March 14, for a string of 60th-anniversary concerts, one of which will be at Liverpool’s iconic Anfield football stadium.
“The last time the Stones were in Liverpool, they played to a small crowd of a few thousand people at the Empire. But Anfield has a capacity of 53,000 people. It will be a huge moment for them and their fans”, the source told the paper, referring to their 1971 gig.
Adding, “This tour has been in the planning stages for a long time, and those plans are now on the brink of being finalised. It is a very exciting time. The tickets, when released, are going to be like gold dust”.
By performing at Anfield, the Stones join an exclusive list of less than 20 acts who have ever played the open-air concert. Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney, Pink, and Take That are among the star names to have performed at the Reds’ stadium. The final date on Sir Elton John’s world tour is due to be staged there later this year.
“60 years at the top of their game is an incredible achievement, and this tour will be one to remember. It will be followed by a new album”, the source continued. “Mick and Keith have recently been in Jamaica writing songs that they are now recording. So there is a lot to look forward to from the Stones in the months to come”.
Mick Jagger and Keith Richard first met on October 17, 1961, and they celebrated this date by posting on Instagram last year, with a caption that read, “60 years on the same train”. As a band, their first show was on July 12, 1962, at the Marquee Jazz Club in London.
Charlie Watts, the band’s iconic drummer sadly passed away last August, with the source adding, “Charlie will not be far from anyone’s thoughts as the Stones mark this milestone”. Charlie’s place will be taken by Steve Jordan on this tour.
After Anfield, the legendary band will play two concerts at London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.