By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 18:49
Former Manchester United manager dies aged 94.
image: wikipedia
Frank O’Farrell, the former manager of Premier League giants, Manchester United, has passed away at the age of 94. The Irishman, born in Cork, had the tough job of replacing the legendary Sir Matt Busby when he left the Old Trafford club in July 1971.
He took over the reins when United were in the old First Division, and had the unenviable task of trying to rebuild the squad to its previous glories. O’Farrell had 81 games as manager, winning only 30 of them, and his tenure came to an end in December 1972, after a 5-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.
One of the first things that the new manager had to do was try to coax superstar George Best out of retirement. The Northern Irishman agreed and enjoyed a terrific spell of form under O’Farrell.
After his first 14 matches in charge during that 1971-72 season, the Red Devils were top of the league, but that early momentum faded and they finished in eighth position. Brian Clough took Derby County to the title that season.
