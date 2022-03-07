By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 9:31

Credit: Instagram

Harry Potter star in hospital with Covid while pregnant. Jessie Cave has reportedly been admitted to the hospital.

Jessie Cave played Lavender Brown in the famous Harry Potter films. She is pregnant with her fourth child and has now been admitted to the hospital. She tested positive for COVID and is suffering badly. She has been fighting the virus for weeks now.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She posted a photo showing herself in a hospital bed.

Jessie told fans: “Triage, once again…Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?”

Later on, she posted again and said: “Also – has anyone taken the anti-nausea drug and it made them feel worse?”

Jessie has been feeling nauseous with her pregnancy. In February she told fans that she had caught the coronavirus.

After her latest post, she has received plenty of support from fans.

One fan commented: “Oh honey. I’m so sorry. Like your body hasn’t got enough to deal with. Sending you lots of love lovely.”

Another said: “Oh Jessie I’m so sorry this is rotten.”

Another fan posted: “I hope you are OK. I kept myself entertained being monitored by looking through local Facebook groups. The conclusion being that people are mad.”

