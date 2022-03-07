By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 19:34
Huge change to Covid rules in Canary Islands.
image: creative commons
In a massive boost to British holidaymakers wishing to jet away to the Canary Islands, Covid restrictions on the popular Spanish islands in the Atlantic have been lowered today, Monday, March 7. This will of course also be welcome news to businesses on the islands.
From midday today, all islands in the archipelago will now be able to operate at the lowest level on their ‘traffic light’ system, which is Level 1. This applies to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro, and La Graciosa.
Since the start of the pandemic, the ‘traffic light’ system has been in use, working in accordance with the coronavirus incidence rate, and the number of hospital admissions. This latest move was agreed by the Governing Council at a meeting last Thursday 3, after receiving a favourable report from the General Directorate of Public Health.
While under Level 1 rules, all indoor and outdoor spaces, including restaurants, bars, and cafes, are allowed 100 per cent capacity. They can also stay open until 4am. Indoor and outdoor events can also operate with 100 per cent capacity.
The only restrictions still in place under Level 1 are the limit on group sizes, which is 12 persons, and dancing is still prohibited, even though nightclubs are open.
Jose Juan Aleman, the general director of Public Health, said he believes that health experts will probably scrap all Covid rules in the Canaries by summer, and that the traffic light system will “disappear before long”.
Mr Aleman also hinted that it seemed “perfectly feasible” that by June, mass events could be allowed to take place without the need for masks.
Today’s measure will stay in force until April 30, after which, depending on the Covid data nearer the time, the restrictions could either be extended, or scrapped completely. This remains to be seen.
Entry requirements have recently been relaxed in Spain, with unvaccinated Brits who have recovered from Covid, now allowed in. This latest change means that somebody with zero, or one jab, can now enter, as long as they produce proof of having recovered, whereas previously, only vaccinated Brits could visit Spain, as reported by thesun.co.uk.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.