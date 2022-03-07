Huge fire breaks out on 17th floor of London tower block

By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 18:08

London tower block on fire in Aldgate East



A huge fire has broken out at around 4pm this afternoon, Monday, March 7, in a tower block in the Aldgate East district of central London. Eyewitnesses uploaded images and videos onto social media showing panels of glass dropping through the air from at least 100 metres high, onto the ground below.

It is thought to be in the Crawford building, on the corner of London Commercial St. with Aldgate East Station.

Clouds of black smoke are visible across the capital city, but there are no reports yet of any casualties as a result of the blaze on the 17th floor of the block.

A statement posted on Twitter by London Fire Brigade, confirming the incident, read, “Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are dealing with a very visible fire on #Whitechapel High Street. Please avoid the area if possible”.

Adding, “We now have 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with the fire on 17th floor of a block of flats on #Whitechapel High Street. One of our 64-metre ladders has also been sent to the scene”.

