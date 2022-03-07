By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 20:54

Ireland removes all entry requirements. image: dublinairport

All requirements to enter Ireland have been lifted



Ireland has today, Monday, March 7, joined the list of countries that have lifted all entry requirements for travellers entering the country. Health minister Stephen Donnelly was responsible for this action, indicating that the current epidemiological situation in Ireland continues to show positive data, enough to justify the lifting of travel requirements.

This measure was primarily approved in order to facilitate the smooth entry into Ireland of Ukrainian citizens, or those of neighbouring nations, who are fleeing the conflict with Russia. It is estimated that at least 600 people fleeing from Eastern Europe have already entered Ireland in the last seven days.

As a result of this action being taken, it also benefits travellers from all over the world. On arrival in Irish territory, it will no longer be necessary to show proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test, or a Covid recovery certificate. The Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form will not need to be completed either.

Ireland becomes the eighth nation to lift all Covid entry requirements. In January, it was one of the very first nations to scrap most of its internal Covid-related restrictions. The Irish government will still issue Digital Covid Certificates, which may be needed when travelling to other countries that will ask for proof of vaccination, recovery, or a PCR test for entry.

