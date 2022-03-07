By Guest Writer • 07 March 2022 • 16:26

The King and Queen in Malaga City Credit: SM Casa del Rey Twitter

KING FELIPE and Queen Letizia inaugurated the Tour de Talento in Malaga Capital on Monday March 7 as well as confirming that the Premio de Artes y Letras award of the Princess of Girona Foundation has been conferred on actress María Sanz Hervás.

Accompanying the Royal Visitors was the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría, and the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Manuel Moreno and they took undertook a tour of La Térmica Cultural Centre to talk to students taking part as well as presenting the award.

More than 75 activities are taking place over a four-day period in Malaga which have been designed to contribute to the development of professional and personal skills and abilities.

From Malaga, the Tour will move to four other Autonomous Communities with the intention of helping prepare others for the future of technology in the workplace.

This year the Tour del Talento will take place in Malaga (March 7 to 10), Guadalajara (March 23 and 24), Logroño (April 6 and 7), Palma (April 26 and 27) and Girona (May 9 and 10).

Malaga was the only city with its own Talent Week while the other four will enjoy Talent Days with just two days of programmes.

The intention is for this to become a reference meeting for all young people, where they can improve their skills and professional abilities, enjoy unique experiences, innovative leisure proposals and network.

Thank you for reading ‘King Felipe and Queen Letizia inaugurated the Tour de Talento in Malaga’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.