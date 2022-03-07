Lil Bo Weep dead – YouTube star dead after ‘fighting demons’

By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 16:17

Lil Bo Weep dead – YouTube star and rapper dead after ‘fighting demons.’ Tributes have been paid to the rapper who lost her fight to depression.

Winona Brooks aged 22, also known as Lil Bo Weep had been battling with depression. She lost her battle on Saturday, March 5. Her family announced the heartbreaking news of her death.

The rapper’s father Matthew Schofield took to Facebook to share the tragic news.

He said: “This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,”

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her.

“As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much.

“She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.”

He added: “A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this.”

