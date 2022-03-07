By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 22:01

Lorry driver arrested for reversing through gates of Russian embassy in Dublin. image: [email protected]

Driver arrested after reversing his lorry through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin



A man has been arrested by Gardai in Dublin this afternoon, Monday, March 7, after he reversed his lorry through the gates of the Russian embassy in Orwell Road at around 1.30pm.

Footage posted on social media shows the lorry – owned by Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies – smashing through the gates before coming to a standstill in the entrance to the building. A crowd of onlookers can be heard cheering the driver on.

According to a Gardai source, the driver has been detained at Rathfarnham Garda Station.

#Statement by the Embassy on the violation of its territory pic.twitter.com/AMCGKTzRsL — Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) March 7, 2022

The Russian embassy has seen numerous large demonstrations taking place since the invasion of Ukraine began. Ukrainian flags are repeatedly being draped over the front gates, along with anti-Putin material. Today’s incident saw the lorry drive through the gates while two flags were hanging on them.

There was no immediate response or confirmation from the Gardai as to what offence the driver could be charged with, although they did reportedly describe the incident as involving ‘criminal damage’, as reported by metro.co.uk.

Desmond Wisley has breached the gates of the Russian Embassy in #Dublin. He was overcome after seeing photos of the family killed in Irpin. pic.twitter.com/8SMbZIYxK0

— Laura Moth (@EisabelMoth) March 7, 2022

