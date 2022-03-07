By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 22:01
Lorry driver arrested for reversing through gates of Russian embassy in Dublin.
image: [email protected]
A man has been arrested by Gardai in Dublin this afternoon, Monday, March 7, after he reversed his lorry through the gates of the Russian embassy in Orwell Road at around 1.30pm.
Footage posted on social media shows the lorry – owned by Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies – smashing through the gates before coming to a standstill in the entrance to the building. A crowd of onlookers can be heard cheering the driver on.
According to a Gardai source, the driver has been detained at Rathfarnham Garda Station.
#Statement by the Embassy on the violation of its territory pic.twitter.com/AMCGKTzRsL
— Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) March 7, 2022
#Statement by the Embassy on the violation of its territory pic.twitter.com/AMCGKTzRsL
— Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) March 7, 2022
The Russian embassy has seen numerous large demonstrations taking place since the invasion of Ukraine began. Ukrainian flags are repeatedly being draped over the front gates, along with anti-Putin material. Today’s incident saw the lorry drive through the gates while two flags were hanging on them.
There was no immediate response or confirmation from the Gardai as to what offence the driver could be charged with, although they did reportedly describe the incident as involving ‘criminal damage’, as reported by metro.co.uk.
Desmond Wisley has breached the gates of the Russian Embassy in #Dublin. He was overcome after seeing photos of the family killed in Irpin. pic.twitter.com/8SMbZIYxK0
— Laura Moth (@EisabelMoth) March 7, 2022
Desmond Wisley has breached the gates of the Russian Embassy in #Dublin. He was overcome after seeing photos of the family killed in Irpin. pic.twitter.com/8SMbZIYxK0
— Laura Moth (@EisabelMoth) March 7, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.