Making a start on Torrevieja’s ‘new look’ port

By Linda Hall • 07 March 2022 • 16:12
TOTAL MAKEOVER: A new look for Torrevieja port
Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall
The complete makeover for Torrevieja’s port area begins on March 15.
This is when a start will be made on building a new harbourside Lonja (fish market) and rehabilitating the Aduanas (Customs) building. There will also be a parking area for the local fishing industry.
Before approving Torrevieja town hall’s plans for transforming the port, regional government the Generalitat stipulated that Grupo Empresas del Sol, the developers and future port concessionary, should include these improvements costing more than €1.5 million to the original plans.
Until the Lonja has been built, Empresas del Sol will not be able to start on the main part of the project, municipal sources revealed, as the fish auction market currently occupies a 6,000-square metre plot, some of which is needed for the six two-storey buildings at the centre of the transformation project.
Work on the Aduanas building will begin at a later date, the same sources explained.
