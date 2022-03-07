News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 07 March 2022 • 13:32

PROTECCION CIVIL: Group and individual awards for Pilar de al Horadada volunteers Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

Merit awards PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S mayor Jose Maria Perez and Public Safety councillor Marina Saez accompanied Proteccion Civil members to the Valencian Community’s Merit Awards. Nine volunteers received individual awards while the entire group was rewarded for protection and prevention operations safeguarding the local population, resources and the environment.

Dig deep ARCHAEOLOGICAL soundings must be carried out before installing a solar energy plant in Asprella, in the Campo de Elche’s agricultural zone, owing to the presence of Roman and Moorish remains. The site was first excavated in 1855 with further digs carried out there in the 1940s and 1960s.

After school BIGASTRO town hall is organising extra-curricuar activities for pupils aged between six and 14 from 4.30pm and 8pm at the Social Centre’s Function Room. The €62,000 programme, financed by the Ministry of Equality, assists families where both parents work while providing educational and fun activities for the children.

Second opinion ELCHE wants the Sixth Century BC Dama de Elche sculpture to return, however briefly, to where it was discovered in 1897. Removing it from Madrid’s Archaeological Museum would damage it irreparably, experts insist, although Generalitat president Ximo Puig declared recently that he believes a move is “technologically possible.”

New use THE regional government has given Algorfa town hall the go-ahead to modify the municipality’s development plan and transform an unfinished shopping complex into tourist apartments. The project for the two-storey semi-abandoned building, which has the backing of PSOE and PP councillors, has been in the pipeline since 2016.

Go electric TORREVIEJA town hall’s urban bus network received €3.4 million from the Ministry of Transport. This will be used to assist in creating low emission zones, acquiring electric vehicles, installing charging stations, digitising the system and transforming all existing bus stops.