By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 8:28

Credit: Instagram

Rocketman actor Taron Egerton collapses on stage. Taron collapsed during the opening night of his new show.

Actor Taron Egerton is probably best known for his role as Elton John in Rocketman. During the opening night in Leicester Square, he passed out while on stage. His understudy quickly stepped in and ensured that the show went on.

Taron is determined to make it back on stage for the next show. Taron revealed: “I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego, but I’m fine.”

Taking to Instagram he said: “As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night,”

“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and check out.

“That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.”

He went on to add: “Thank you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely.

“But mainly I wanted to say thanks to Joel Harper Jackson who stepped in to do the last bit of the play.

“Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person. Thank you, Joel. T x.”

Fortunately, a doctor was in the audience at the opening night show. The production company commented: “During this evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident and, whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, would continue in the role to complete the performance.”

