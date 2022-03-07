By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 March 2022 • 15:50

Russian Shops to Limit Food Sales Source: Facebook

The Moskva News Agency has reported that shops are to limit essential food sales as sanctions begin to bite. The items are those foods that are subject to state controls, shops are to limit as sanctions begin to bite. Essential goods include bread, rice, flour, eggs and selected meats and dairy products.

According to Moskva the Russian government said on Sunday 6th, that retailers will be required to limit sales in an effort to stop black market speculation and in the process ensure affordability.

The trade and industry ministry said over the weekend that there had been cases where essential foodstuffs had been purchased “in volumes clearly larger than necessary for private consumption (up to several tons) for subsequent resale.”

They continued saying that the limitation follows a proposal by trade organisations that called for a limitation of the volume of goods that could be bought. Their press statement said: “The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture supported the initiative of trade organisations,” adding that the organisations themselves would work out the policy.

Western sanctions are starting to create difficulties for Russia after their incursion into Ukraine, with the Central Bank of Russia having to take special measures to shore up the struggling economy and the rouble. Included in the measures is the capitalisation of banks who have been struggling to cope with the demand for cash, as locals concerned they won’t be able to draw funds or pay for essentials.

Many Russians will have memories of the early 90’s when financial instability saw their savings evaporate due to inflation and a devaluing currency.

Shops then put a limit on essential food sales in what will be déjà vu for Russians.

