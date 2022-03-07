“Shame on you” – Germany criticise ANC

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 March 2022 • 11:31

Shame on you” – Germany criticises ANC

The German Embassy in South Africa has taken a dramatic swipe at the ANC led government for its apparent support of Russia and its fails to criticise the invasion, saying “shame on you” in a tweet that has gone viral.

The Twitter account linked to the consulate gave a damning assessment of the government’s diplomatic position, after a tweet posted by the Russian Embassy thanked its supporters in South Africa including ex-president Jacob Zuma.

The Russians in their tweet used the discredited claim that they are “fighting Nazism in Ukraine, and praised a number of prominent SA nationals for “showing solidarity” with the Kremlin.

In their post they say: “Dear subscribers, we have received a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans, both individuals and organisations. We appreciate your support and glad you decided to stand with us today, when Russia, like 80 years ago, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine!”

Russian Embassy

Sorry, but we can't stay silent on this one, it's just far too cynical. What 🇷🇺 is doing in 🇺🇦 is slaughtering innocent children, women and men for its own gain. It's definitely not "fighting Nazism". Shame on anyone who's falling for this. (Sadly, we're kinda experts on Nazism.)

— Germany in SA (@GermanEmbassySA) March 5, 2022

The tweet sparked a furious reaction online as users flocked to condemn the misleading message ending in a tweet by the German Embassy that humiliated the ANC and the government for their stance.

Their tweet called the Russian invasion of Ukraine exactly what it is, labelling it as a “slaughter of men, women and children”. They also scoffed at the notion of Vladimir Putin wanting to eradicate Nazis from the neighbouring nation, and compelled those who fell for this lie to “feel some shame”.

They also went on to say that the government should separate reality from loyalty, with Russian during the dark days of apartheid not a reason to turn a blind eye to the atrocities of the Putin government.

As a report in the South African says being a ‘good friend’ means having the courage to clearly separate rights from wrongs, just like Germany who criticise the country saying”shame on you!”

