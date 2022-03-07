Sleeping badly? Here’s how your bedroom should be for the best sleep possible

By Tamsin Brown • 07 March 2022 • 16:10

Image: iStock

If you’re sleeping badly, you should know how your bedroom should be in order to get the best sleep possible.

We all know the importance of a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise and enough sleep. Good sleep is vital for our bodies to function properly in everyday life, and when we do not have it, it can lead to cognitive problems and serious illnesses.

How to get a good night’s sleep

Given the importance of sleep and the consequences it has on our lives, we need to pay special attention to the bedroom.

The first thing to bear in mind is that the temperature in your bedroom should always be between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius. A room that is too hot or too cold will affect your quality of sleep. In addition, the humidity must be higher than 50 per cent to stop the environment from becoming too dry. This is why it is so important to ventilate the room every day.

Of course, you need to make sure that the bedroom is as quiet as possible, which means selecting the room that is furthest away from external noise to be the bedroom. It should also be dark, as it has been shown that artificial light has a negative effect on sleep.

Never skimp on money when buying a mattress and pillow. They are a must, as is comfortable, hypoallergenic bedding. Finally, try to keep electronic devices such as phones and laptops out of the bedroom, as their blue light can affect the quality of sleep.

_______________________________________________________________________

