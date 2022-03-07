Spain weather: cold and unstable

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 March 2022 • 9:41

The weather: cold and unstable Source: Pixabay

The weather experienced last week is set to continue this week with cold and unstable conditions as successive fronts cross the peninsula. According to Spain’s meteorological office the current weather is likely to continue until the middle of March, when it will start to warm up again.

Monday 7th will see cloudy skies accompanied by rain and showers, with heavier rainfalls in Valencia, Melilla, Mediterranean Andalusia and Ibiza. The rest of the country will see cloudy conditions with intermittent rainfalls. Snow can be expected between 700 and 900 metres with temperatures in the north of the country falling sharply. Elsewhere temperatures are set to warm slightly.

Tuesday 8th will see the rain move northwards with heavy rainfalls in Galicia and light rainfalls in the south. Snow will be possible above 1,200 metres in the main mountain ranges.

Wednesday 9th will see a new Atlantic front arrive in the latter half of the day bringing more rain to the north. Daytime temperatures are set to rise in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

Thursday 10th temperatures will continue to rise with little chance of rain in the peninsula, however the northwest will continue to experience changeable conditions.

With cold and unpredictable weather conditions forecast by AEMET it is worthwhile to check regularly as these may change quickly.

