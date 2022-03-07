By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 15:38

The Hobbit & The Lion King actor killed by Russian shell. The actor had joined the Ukrainian army to defend his country from Russia.

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee had provided voice dubbing for films such as The Lion King and The Hobbit. He had only been in the army for a week before he was killed.

In a bid to defend his country the actor had joined Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces. The Russian shelling on Irpin claimed the young actor’s life.

After joining the army Lee had taken to Instagram to share photos of himself wearing his uniform. He commented: “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE WE ARE WORKING!”

He was proud to join the army and called on other Ukrainians to “join” him.

The President of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists Sergiy Tomilenko confirmed the death. He expressed his “sincere condolences to Paul’s family and loved ones”.

He went on to add: “Our words of support are the entire team of the DOM channel, which embodies a noble mission of speech for the de-occupation of Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea.

“True, because of Russia’s attack on all Ukraine, the mission is correct.

“Now all journalists are working to de-occupation of the country. For the sake of the world…”

