The Queen holds first in-person engagement since beating Covid

By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 14:45

Mike McBey, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Queen holds her first in-person engagement since beating Covid. The in-person audience was held at Windsor Castle.

The monarch has beaten COVID and recovered sufficiently to hold her first in-person engagement. On Monday, March 7, the Queen met with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The meeting was held at Windsor Castle where the monarch reportedly wants to make her permanent home.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding talks with Mr Trudeau along with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte. The politicians will be discussing Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine.

The Queen aged 95, caught COVID a fortnight ago. At the time Buckingham Palace said that she was having “mild cold-like symptoms.” Numerous virtual events were cancelled due to the illness.

Following the Queen’s COVID battle she welcomed two new High Commissioners to the UK. The engagement was held virtually last week.

The Queen initially tested positive for COVID on February 20. It was recently confirmed that the Queen was “a lot better now” according to the Prince of Wales.

