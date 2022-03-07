By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 20:25

Ukrainian boy makes 600 mile journey to Slovakia on his own. image: slovakian govt

An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy has travelled all the way to Slovakia by himself



An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy has made the incredible 600-mile trek to Slovakia, all on his own. He fled the country carrying just a plastic bag, and with a contact phone number written on his hand.

His amazing feat has been verified by the Slovakian government, with a spokesperson explaining that the boy was picked up at the border by volunteers. He was given food and drink after his epic trip, ‘He gained all of them with his smile, fearlessness and determination, worthy of a true hero”, commented the spokesperson.

Thanks to the number his mother had written on her son’s hand, it was possible to contact her from Slovakia to let her know that her son was okay, and safe.

Yulia Pisecka, the boy’s mother, from the town of Zaporizhzhya, near the Black Sea – which has been the location of severe fighting for possession of the nuclear power plant – posted a video online explaining why she had put him on a train out of Ukraine.

“There’s a nuclear power plant next to my town, which the Russians were shooting at. It was on fire. I can’t leave my mother, she can’t move independently, so I sent my son alone on a train toward the Slovak border”, said Yulia.

“There, he met people with a big heart. A small country has people with big hearts. Please save our Ukrainian children and give them a safe haven”, she added, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.