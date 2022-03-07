Vital piece of equipment for Age Concern Costa Blanca South

By Linda Hall • 07 March 2022 • 12:50
NEW DEFIBRILLATOR: Maureen Payne and Alan Ronson at Age Concern’s Torrevieja centre
Photo credit: Age Concern Costa Blanca South
AGE CONCERN COSTA BLANCA SOUTH recently took delivery of a defibrillator for their Torrevieja centre.
“Age Concern would like to thank all the generous organisations who have donated money to us in the last few years, which has enabled us to purchase the defibrillator,” said Age Concern’s president, Maureen Payne BEM.
“This is one piece of equipment which is great to have in our centre,” said the charity’s secretary Alan Robson.
“Open to everyone, beneficiaries and others can enjoy the centre’s many facilities and social activities and also pop in to the daily coffee morning.”
For information regarding any of the services provided by Age Concern, call 966 786 887 Monday to Friday between 10am and 1.30pm or check the www.ageconcerncostablancasur.org website.
Share this story
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.