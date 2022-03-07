Vital piece of equipment for Age Concern Costa Blanca South

By Linda Hall • 07 March 2022 • 12:50

NEW DEFIBRILLATOR: Maureen Payne and Alan Ronson at Age Concern’s Torrevieja centre Photo credit: Age Concern Costa Blanca South

AGE CONCERN COSTA BLANCA SOUTH recently took delivery of a defibrillator for their Torrevieja centre.

“Age Concern would like to thank all the generous organisations who have donated money to us in the last few years, which has enabled us to purchase the defibrillator,” said Age Concern’s president, Maureen Payne BEM.

“This is one piece of equipment which is great to have in our centre,” said the charity’s secretary Alan Robson.

“Open to everyone, beneficiaries and others can enjoy the centre’s many facilities and social activities and also pop in to the daily coffee morning.”

For information regarding any of the services provided by Age Concern, call 966 786 887 Monday to Friday between 10am and 1.30pm or check the www.ageconcerncostablancasur.org website.