Watch here: Hospitalised after horrific accident in Spain

The horrific accident happened in the Sevilla neighbourhood of Sevilla Este. A 41-year-old man has been rescued and rushed to hospital. The emergency services were called after the car he was driving managed to overturn. The car then collided with another vehicle at the junction of Avenida de la Aeronáutica.

Emergencias Sevilla took to social media to announce the accident. Officers have launched an investigation to find out what caused the incident. The fire brigade was called in and had to rescue the driver after he was trapped in the vehicle.

The driver was then rushed to the hospital. The driver has been admitted to the hospital but no further details regarding his condition are known at this time.

The fire brigade needed to turn the over-turned vehicle the right way up. The right vehicle has now been removed from the road.

Local police were also on the scene to control traffic after the accident.

The emergency services commented: “A driver (41) hospitalised when his vehicle overturned after colliding with another vehicle at a junction on Av. Aeronaútica #Sevilla.

“Intervened #Bomberos who rescued the driver from inside the vehicle and #E061 assisted and transferred him.”

