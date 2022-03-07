By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 23:47
Worker crushed to death by a forklift truck in Murcia.
image: twitter - 112 murcia
As reported by the Emergency Coordination Services 112 of the Region of Murcia, a worker died today, Monday, March 7, after being crushed by a forklift truck at the company where he was working. The incident occurred in the Fuente Alamo industrial estate in the municipality of Murcia.
112 received a call at around middy informing them of the accident. They immediately deployed patrols from the Local Police, firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, and an ambulance with medics from the 061 emergency health service.
The man had somehow become trapped beneath the forklift truck, which crushed him due to its excessive weight. He tragically died as a result of the injuries received. On arrival at the scene, the medics found that the man’s co-workers had managed to free him from under the forklift.
Medics attempted to revive the man for at least 90 minutes, he was stabilised and transferred from the Fuente Alamo Technology Park to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital. Unfortunately, the work of the medics was in vain, and he was confirmed as dead.
As a result, the incident has been reported to the Guardia Civil, and to the Institute of Occupational Health and Safety of the Region of Murcia, as reported by 20minutos.es.
