Your Golden Leaves Golden Funeral Plan

When looking at funeral plans, it can all get a little overwhelming, that’s why Golden Leaves is here to help.

Have you ever thought about the steps your loved ones will need to take when planning your funeral and the decisions that will need to be made? It’s not something any of us like to think about but it is essential to plan ahead to alleviate some of the stress – and that’s where Golden Leaves can help.

Particularly for those living abroad, a funeral plan with Golden Leaves takes away the pressure of having to arrange a funeral in a different country and a different language, supporting grieving families during these tumultuous times.

Golden Leaves offer three different funeral plans that cater to various needs: the Opal Plan, the Pearl Plan and the Golden Plan. Offering funerals from a network of funeral directors across the UK, and also into Europe, Golden Leaves also serves the expatriate communities that live there.

The Golden Leaves Golden Funeral Plan is designed for those who wish to be repatriated to a country other than their current country of residence, offering worldwide repatriation back home to the desired country and a contribution to a simple funeral service in the country of your choice.

What’s included in the Golden Plan?

The Golden Plan is the most comprehensive of the three plans Golden Leaves offers and includes full administration of the plan, attending to all necessary funeral arrangements, advice to executors relating to repatriation and all legal documents required for repatriation.

It also includes the funeral director’s professional services, removal to the funeral director’s premises, a quality wood veneer coffin and a simple coffin conforming to international travel, full use of the chapels of rest, a hearse on the day of the funeral, provision of conductor, service and committal at crematorium and bearers and minister services.

With regards to repatriation, Golden Leaves will arrange the preparation for international travel, delivery to the airport in a closed hearse, delivery from UK airport to funeral directors (within 100km), freight free allowance of €1100 and £2000 contribution to UK funeral director’s fee is included in the plan.

There are also additional options available for a fee.

This plan is covered by the Golden Leaves guarantee, putting your mind at ease with the knowledge that your funds for the plan are held in the Golden Leaves Trust, which manages the funds to achieve stable long-term growth. The Trust is overseen independently by a board of trustees and regulated in compliance with The Financial Services & Markets Act 2001.

