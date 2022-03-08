By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 March 2022 • 17:21

74-year-old arrested for trying to hang his wife image: creative commons

The National Police have arrested a 74-year-old man for alledgedly trying to hang his wife using the ropes of a clothesline, before locking her on their balcony where police later found her.

According to the police report the incident occurred around three thirty pm on Sunday, March 7th at their home in the district of Exposición in Valencia. Emergency services were called to the apartment with reports of a man in a very aggressive state.

When the police confronted the man he told them that he had locked his wife on the balcony after an argument, that apparently involved her not giving him the car keys when he asked for them.

The woman, who is 73 and has been married to the man for 50 years, was located on the balcony by officers. She told officers that the man had locker her there after drying unsuccessfully to drown and then to hang her.

He said she managed to stop the attack with a gardening fork, at which point he locked her out.

As a result of her testimony and that of others, the man was arrested for trying to hang his wife a crime of ill-treatment. The man is waiting to appear in court.

