A relaxing sound journey in Javea

By Linda Hall • 08 March 2022 • 11:16

SOUND JOURNEY: Combines poetry with ancestral instruments Photo credit: Javea Players

THE Javea Players Studio Theatre audience was recently treated to something different.

They were taken on a sound journey combining poetry with various ancestral instruments including a gong, Tibetan and quartz bowls, bells, drums, chimes, hand pan, native American flute, clarinet and voices.

The charming couple, Teresa and Manel, performed for over an hour, instilling a sense of calmness and tranquillity upon those attending, who were advised to sit with their eyes closed in order to better absorb the sounds.

Each performance is different and they perform again on Saturday March 19 – in English and Spanish – at 7pm and tickets cost €12. Reservations: [email protected]

Payment through paypal.me/teresajuanlopez or on the night at Calle Cronista Figueras Pacheco 6.

For more information see the https://celestialechoes.webnode.es website.