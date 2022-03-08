A relaxing sound journey in Javea

By Linda Hall • 08 March 2022 • 11:16
SOUND JOURNEY: Combines poetry with ancestral instruments
Photo credit: Javea Players
THE Javea Players Studio Theatre audience was recently treated to something different.
They were taken on a sound journey combining poetry with various ancestral instruments including a gong, Tibetan and quartz bowls, bells, drums, chimes, hand pan, native American flute, clarinet and voices.
The charming couple, Teresa and Manel, performed for over an hour, instilling a sense of calmness and tranquillity upon those attending, who were advised to sit with their eyes closed in order to better absorb the sounds.
Each performance is different and they perform again on Saturday March 19 – in English and Spanish – at 7pm and tickets cost €12. Reservations: [email protected]
Payment through paypal.me/teresajuanlopez or on the night at Calle Cronista Figueras Pacheco 6.
For more information see the https://celestialechoes.webnode.es website.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
