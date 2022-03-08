By Guest Writer • 08 March 2022 • 10:54

Be wary of Nolotil if you are from Ireland or UK Credit: Twitter

ANOTHER Nolotil warning as elderly man from Sotogrande rushed to hospital after taking the pain killer.

Despite the fact that Spain’s healthcare regulator the Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) warned about the dangers of pain killer Nolotil (metamizole) to those from northern Europe, especially the UK and Ireland, in 2018, it is still being prescribed.

Just a week ago, an elderly British born man living in Sotogrande had to be rushed to the hospital in La Linea de la Frontera suffering from what turned out to be internal bleeding thought to have been caused by Nolotil.

One of the major side effects of this drug is known to be agranulocytosis which causes the brain marrow to not produce enough white blood cells, and can result in fatal blood poisoning and those most at risk were identified as the elderly and those with supressed immune systems.

It is important to note that Nolotil is not licenced in the UK or Ireland and although its manufacturers have in the past denied that there is any evidence of a direct link between the drug and death in those with fair skins, it is better to be safe than sorry.

