BREAKING: Baby mauled to death by ‘husky dog’

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 March 2022 • 13:41

Ostler's Plantation near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire

Police are investigating an incident in the UK where a baby was mauled to death by a ‘husky dog’.

HEARTBREAKING NEWS – Police are investigating a tragic incident in Lincolnshire where a baby was mauled to death by a ‘husky dog’.

The horrific events occurred on Sunday, March 6 in the car park area of Ostler’s Plantation near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.

According to police, at around 11 pm a three-month-old girl, who has not been formally identified, sustained fatal injuries during an attack by what is believed to be a husky dog.

The Mirror reports that a 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog that was out of control.

Paramedics were scrambled to the scene and an air ambulance was dispatched.

Chief Superintendent Andy Cox of Lincolnshire Police said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it.

“There may be a temptation to speculate about what happened while people attempt to understand this tragedy, and we’d ask people to avoid doing so, particularly on social media where facts can become distorted.”

He added: “We will do everything we can to establish what has happened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support.”

James Carter, 40, who came across the scene on Monday, March 7 while walking his dog with his girlfriend, told the Mirror: “We saw a large transit van, a converted camper, and the police were taking various things out and taking photos of them and then putting them into their van.

“It was around 11.30 am yesterday, we were walking our dog and it was clear something bad had happened.

“There was another car parked in front of the camper van, a black one. They were both cordoned off.

“Then we heard a baby had died and felt we had to come here and lay some flowers.

“It’s tragic.”

A force spokesperson added: “This remains a live investigation and we are continuing to determine the circumstances which led to the baby girl’s death, and ask people not to speculate while we make those enquiries.”

