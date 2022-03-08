Biotin and niacin: two essential vitamins for healthier skin

By Tamsin Brown • 08 March 2022 • 16:05

Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Everyone knows about vitamin C for healthier skin, but did you know about biotin and niacin?

Wrinkles, sagging and blemishes are natural and inevitable over time. As we age, cell renewal slows down and lipid, collagen and elastin production decreases, leading to the appearance of wrinkles and the loss of elasticity, radiance and firmness.

Although factors such as age and genetics cannot be helped, external elements such as sun exposure, pollution, diet and smoking can cause excessive production of free radicals, which contribute significantly to early signs of ageing.

The B vitamins are essential for helping to maintain healthy and beautiful skin, and there are two that are particularly important.

Vitamin B3 or niacin

Due to its low molecular weight, this vitamin is easily absorbed and is able to act in the skin’s deepest layers. From there, it stimulates microcirculation in the dermis, preventing water loss and helping to keep the skin hydrated.

It also participates in the synthesis of keratin, collagen and elastin, meaning that it improves the appearance of wrinkles, prevents sagging and helps to fade age spots. It is also beneficial for problems such as acne, rosacea and dry or sensitive skin.

Sources of niacin include brown rice, tuna, chicken, mushrooms, peanuts and avocados.

Vitamin B7 or biotin

Biotin has vital functions in the body that go far beyond the surface, but it also prevents irritation, dryness and cracking of the skin, keeping it healthy and preventing the appearance of wrinkles.

Biotin also stimulates the action of certain essential enzymes in cell replication, which then stimulates the regeneration of tissues, skin and hair.

Foods rich in biotin include milk, spinach, avocado, strawberries, seeds, nuts and liver.

