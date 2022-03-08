By Chris King • 08 March 2022 • 2:55

Covid numbers in Spain on Monday, March 7.

Here are the Covid numbers in Spain on Monday, March 7, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain on Monday, March 7, collected from the autonomous communities. Data show another 35,997 new cases of Covid-19, added to the 22,400 infections reported last Friday 4. The total number of positives now rises to 11,136,425 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Monday’s accumulated incidence rate has been reduced by 19 points, standing at 443.89 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. This is a reduction from 463.15 points on Friday.

Another 161 deaths have been added, which brings the total deaths with a positive diagnostic test since the virus arrived in Spain to 100,413 people, with 242 in the last week.

Starting this week, the Ministry of Health will only publish updates to the report on infections and deaths twice a week. It did not specify though which days it will do so. Regarding the vaccination report, it will be published once a week.

According to an independent count this Monday 7 by Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the Covid-19 pandemic has already left more than six million people dead worldwide, as the health crisis enters its third year, as reported by elespanol.com.

