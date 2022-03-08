By Chris King • 08 March 2022 • 21:44

Covid numbers in the Valencian Community on Tuesday, March 8.

Covid numbers in the Valencian Community on Tuesday, March 8, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health has released the Covid numbers in the Valencian Community today, Tuesday, March 8, collected from the provinces. They show a total of 1,975 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed either by PCR tests, or antigen tests.

With this update, the total number of positives stands at 1,308,979 people. The new cases by province are 205 in Castellon (157,554 in total), 524 in Alicante (456,583), and 1,246 in Valencia (694,838). The number of unassigned cases remains at 4.

A total of 3,408 have been registered as discharged from hospital. This brings the number of people who have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in the Valencian Community to 1,292,790.

By provinces, these discharges are distributed as follows: 155,984 in Castellon, 450,424 in Alicante, and 686,323 in Valencia. Total unassigned discharges remain at 59.

Valencian hospitals currently have 628 people admitted, with 68 of them in the ICU: 89 are in the province of Castellon, with 5 in the ICU; 206 in the province of Alicante, 22 of them in the ICU; and 333 in the province of Valencia, 41 in the ICU.

Another 12 deaths have been recorded from coronavirus since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days, except for one that is from the last week of February. They are 4 women between 81 and 98 years old, and 8 men between 66 and 95 years old.

The total number of deaths in the Valencian Community since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,090: 1,051 in the province of Castellon, 3,466 in Alicante, and 4,573 in Valencia.

According to the registered data, there are currently 18,540 active cases, which represents 1.40 per cent of the total positives, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

