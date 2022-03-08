By Alex Glenn • 08 March 2022 • 15:54

Driver fatally injured near East Midlands Airport. The driver left the road and crashed into a fence near the airport.

The fatal accident happened on Tuesday, March 8. It is believed that the man driving the vehicle suffered from a medical emergency. His car left the road at around 5:30am.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Police were called to Castle Donington at the perimeter of the airport.

According to Leicestershire Live, the new village bypass was shut for several hours due to the crash. The driver was rushed to hospital according to Leicestershire police. Despite medic’s best efforts, the man was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the police commented: “We were called to Hill Top, in Castle Donington, shortly before 5.30am today (Tuesday March 8), following a report a car had left the road and collided with a fence.

“It is believed the driver of the vehicle became unwell and he was pronounced dead at hospital.”

The death will be referred to the HM Coroner’s Office for Rutland and North Leicestershire. At the moment is not yet certain whether the man was ill before the crash occurred.

The spokesperson added: “A file is being prepared for HM Coroner and identification will be a matter for the coroner.”

The road is said to have been reopened at around 9:30am.

