By Alex Glenn • 08 March 2022 • 12:20

Credit: Guardia Civil

Epic fail: Thieves attempt to avoid arrest in Spain’s Alicante.

The two thieves attempted to steal tools from a construction site in Alicante’s Agost. The endeavour ended in an epic fail as a getaway vehicle ended up in a ditch that was over 2.5 metres deep.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old. The youngest person arrested has been charged with attempted theft and faking the theft of the van that he had attempted to use as a getaway vehicle. The 19-year-old has also been charged with an offence against road safety.

According to the Guardia Civil, the 21-year-old has been charged with a crime against road safety and a crime of concealment. The young man did not possess a driving licence.

The Roca Team of the Guardia Civil de Ibi became aware of the van on February 21. This section the Guardia Civil specialises in fighting countryside crimes. They discovered the van abandoned in a deep sinkhole at a construction site in Alicante.

One of the thieves attempted to use the van to make their getaway. When discovered by the officers it contained numerous tools that had been stolen.

During the investigation, the officers discovered that the van had been reported stolen previously. This turned out to be a fraudulent report. The van was discovered with the keys inside and there was no evidence that entry had been forced.

The second alleged perpetrator had helped the thief flee the scene after the van crashed.

The two men were arrested by officers on March 2 and 3. They have been placed at the disposal of the courts.

All the stolen materials and tools were returned to the construction site so that the workers could carry on building.

