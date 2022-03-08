By Guest Writer • 08 March 2022 • 11:05

El Pescador Moderno Credit: Estepona Council

ESTEPONA has added a 62nd mural to its Artistic Route which has been created throughout the town as an open-air gallery and has gained a great deal of attention.

This latest piece, El Pescador Moderno (the modern fisherman) is a work by Juan Pineda from Malaga that combines graffiti and sculptural elements on the side of a building on Calle San Juan Bosco.

It is intended to be an allegory of the current Estepona, which has managed to preserve its traditions and essences, while at the same time being immersed in a transformation and modernisation that aims to improve the quality of life of residents.

For this reason, the centre of this new painting is a fisherman realistically represented in a work that contains marine illustrations drawn in a contemporary style.

To give the mural greater originality, the artist has chosen to integrate three galvanized metal pieces into the work.

These silhouettes, which represent the waves, a seagull and the sailor’s face, have been installed five centimetres from the wall to generate greater depth and the entire mural covers an area of ​112 square metres.

