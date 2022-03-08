By Chris King • 08 March 2022 • 4:49
FIFA authorises foreign footballers to leave Russian or Ukrainian clubs.
image: fifa.com
FIFA confirmed a measure this Monday, March 7, that had been rumoured for the last few days. It announced that it is authorising foreign footballers and coaches currently signed to clubs in the Russian and Ukrainian leagues to unilaterally break their contracts immediately.
This decision, adopted by the highest body in international football, allows these players to be able to sign for another club anywhere in the world, and be registered immediately, without waiting for the next transfer window.
A special transfer window will end on April 7th and will allow foreign players and coaches to join clubs until June 30, 2022, without consequences.
In the case of Ukraine, FIFA has decided to automatically suspend all players’ contracts with the country’s clubs, unless the club and the player mutually agree otherwise.
FIFA argues in its statement that it has made this decision to “give players and coaches the opportunity to work and earn a salary”, as well as to “protect Ukrainian clubs” that obviously lack income in a war situation.
To protect the interests of younger players, the body chaired by Gianni Infantino has decided to lift the ban on transferring players under 18 years of age in the invaded country.
With the Russian clubs, FIFA has given them three days to reach agreements with their foreign players, but has given them the freedom to unilaterally terminate their contracts from this Friday 12 if they so wish.
This is a measure that could collide though with the labour laws that govern these two countries, especially in the Russian case, given that their league continues to be played normally.
This unforeseen window of opportunity could alert clubs across the world, being able to reinforce their squad with players from these leagues without paying a euro.
Currently plying their trade in Russia and Ukraine are former Barcelona winger Malcolm, who is with Zenit, the former Chelsea player Victor Moses is with Spartak, and Brazilian international striker David Neres, who is at Shakhtar Donetsk.
FIFA adopts temporary employment and registration rules to address several issues in relation to war in Ukraine
▶️ https://t.co/odNLmadIcs pic.twitter.com/SvLubX3Z5c
— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) March 7, 2022
FIFA adopts temporary employment and registration rules to address several issues in relation to war in Ukraine
▶️ https://t.co/odNLmadIcs pic.twitter.com/SvLubX3Z5c
— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) March 7, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.