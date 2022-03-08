Germany to host G7 meeting on global food security

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 March 2022 • 10:47

Germany to host G7 meeting on food security CREDIT: Shutterstock

Experts and industry insiders say that the war in Ukraine will damage global food security, a situation that has prompted Germany to host a meeting of the G7 countries to look at the issue.

The German government in making the announcement said that it would hold the meeting to allow world leaders the chance to discuss the impact of the war on global food security, as it will the opportunity to how best to stabilise food markets.

In the statement German Agriculture Minister Cem Oezdemir said: “The provision of foodstuffs in Germany and the European Union is safe but greater shortages can be expected in some countries outside the EU – especially where scarcity already reigns today due to issues like drought.

“Price hikes for agricultural products cannot be excluded in industrialised nations either.”

Both Russia and Ukraine are significant producers of key fertilisers used by farmers in Europe and beyond, without which output is likely to drop considerably. Ukraine are also a major supplier of wheat and sunflower oil, with stores across Europe already moving to restrict sales of the latter as supplies dwindle.

Russia is also the leading supplier of natural gas into Europe, an essential commodity in the production of fertilisers and in the production of many foods.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Sanctions imposed on the country are likely to impact food security, an issue G& leaders will discuss when they meet under the leadership of Germany.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.