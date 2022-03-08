By Alex Glenn • 08 March 2022 • 8:46

Credit: Emergency Services

High-speed head-on collision leaves one dead in Spain’s Madrid.

The shocking high-speed collision happened on Monday night, March 7. The crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old man. The two cars collided head-on and two other people were injured. The high-speed crash happened at a roundabout on Getafe’s Villaverde road.

The emergency services scrambled to the scene of the incident. The medical team from SUMMA discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles was in cardiac arrest. Medics tried to revive the man for 40 minutes using CPR.

Despite their best efforts the medics were unable to save the man’s life and confirmed his death. A 30-year-old woman who had been travelling in the same car received a serious chest trauma in the crash. The woman was rushed to the 12 de Octubre Hospital where she was admitted.

A 34-year-old man was injured in the other car. He received slight injuries in the crash and was taken to 12 de Octubre Hospital.

The major crash involved Firefighters from the Community of Madrid along with Summa 112 medics. The Guardia Civil, Local Police and National Police were also called to the scene.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The emergency services took to Twitter and said: “Traffic accident Ctra de Villaverde #Getafe. High-impact crash at a roundabout. 29 year old man died after 40 min of CPR by #SUMMA112.

“#SUMMA112. A 30 year old woman seriously injured. A 34 year old man slightly injured. Transferred by

“@SAMUR_PC

“. #BomberosCM has carried out prevention tasks.”

