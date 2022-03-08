By Alex Glenn • 08 March 2022 • 14:44

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Hugs Needed: Holly Willoughby breaks down in floods of tears on This Morning. Fellow host Philip Schofield was forced to call a break on the show.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby broke down in tears on the show on Tuesday, March 8. She broke down after a debate on Ukrainian refugees. The debate covered how badly children were suffering after Russia launched its war on Ukraine.

The show cut to a break that was called by Phillip Schofield. Holly was seen on camera crying with tears flooding down her face.

The studio debate was joined by Ex Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp. Nicola believes that the government has not done all it can to help refugees make it to safety in the UK.

Social media was awash with support for Holly. One person commented: “I absolutely can understand Holly crying. Remember we could be in a difficult situation one day, who knows which way this war will go Putin has nothing to loose now.”

A fellow This Morning fan agreed with Nicola and said: “Nicola is 100% right Switch JHB off please.”

Another person added: “Agree with every word Nicola Thorp said.”

Twitter fans called for Holly to be given a hug. One person said: “Can someone PLEASE give Holly a hug.”

Holly told viewers: “It’s very hard not to feel anxious when you look at what is going on in the world, when you read the papers or switch on the TV.”

