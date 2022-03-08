BREAKING: Humanitarian corridor under attack in Mariupol

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 March 2022 • 12:35

The humanitarian corridor set up in Mariupol has come under attack by Russian forces.

BREAKING NEWS – The humanitarian corridor set up in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is under attack, according to the country’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, March 8.

As reported by Sky News, Russia broke the agreed-upon ceasefire and began shelling the humanitarian corridor being used to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the city.

According to a statement from Ukraine’s foreign ministry, the ceasefire was violated.

“Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol. 8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments,” the statement read.

The southern port of Mariupol, which is home to an estimated 430,000 people, has been under constant attack from Russian forces for days and Ukrainian officials had thought they had made a breakthrough in talks with Russia to allow nearly half of the city’s citizens to leave the area.

However, despite Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stating that both Russia and Ukraine had agreed upon a ceasefire for March 8, Russia appears to have gone back on their agreement. Humanitarian corridors were also set up in Sumy, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Local media reports that the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol have been derailed for the third time.

As noted by Sky News, the situation has become desperate in Mariupol, with shortages of food, water and electricity.