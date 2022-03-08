JUST IN: Fears for Kanye West after cryptic post claims he's "dead".

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 March 2022 • 15:52

JUST IN – Fans of rapper Kanye West fear that he may be dead after a cryptic post on Tuesday, March 8 from his Instagram account claims he could well be.

“I present to you my latest creation it is called DEAD,” the post concludes. The post, which has sparked concern among fans, has received more than 270,000 likes and thousands of comments and comes days after he released a music video in which he appeared to kidnap and kill Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In the DEAD post, Kayne opens up, writing: “Men not allowed to cry, celebrities not allowed to cry, I will not explain this new piece”.

Under the post, thousands of fans wrote messages of concern.

One fan said: “KANYE I AM HERE FOR YOU.”

Another wrote: “We all love you.”

“It’s gonna be okay bro,” a third fan wrote.

Another said: “Kanye, I’m here if you need to talk.”

The whole post reads: “I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything.

“Men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted.

Kanye continued: “Art is subjective Art only works when it is the artist absolute truth.

“Someone’s truth can be another persons lie.

“We don’t all have to feel the same because we are not the same.

“With out further ado I present to you my latest creation it is called DEAD.”

Underneath the word DEAD, Kanye writes: “No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD. And only people that would talk to me were in my head.

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD. Only people who loved me would visit in their dreams instead.

“They would come to my grave and sprinkle some bread. So on my tombstone the birds would be fed.”

Later, Ye, who shares four children with his ex Kim, went on to write: “My kids would dance for me in a home I once led.

“But kids see ghosts and didn’t know I was DEAD.”

Days before the DEAD post on March 8, the 44-year-old posted a similar picture with the word DIVORCE.

The troubled star, who has 15.2 million followers on Instagram, has only got three posts on his IG account with DIVORCE and DEAD on either side of a picture of coffins.

