Laurel Goodwin: Star Trek and Girls! Girls! Girls! actress dies aged 79.

Star Trek fans have been saddened by the passing of Laurel Goodwin. Laurel’s sister Maureen Scott confirmed that her sister had passed away.

Laurel died on February 25 in Cathedral City, California. At the moment the cause of death has not been revealed. Laurel starred alongside Elvis Presley in her first film Girls! Girls! Girls!

Laural is thought to be the last surviving member of the Star Trek pilot cast.

TrekNews.net took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star. They said: “Sad to report the passing of Laurel Goodwin, who played Yeoman J.M. Colt in the original Star Trek pilot episode “The Cage”.

“She was the last surviving credited performer from the episode.

“May her memory continue to LLAP.”

Fans paid tribute and said: “Just hearing the news that Laurel Goodwin, who co-starred with Elvis in 1962’s “Girls! Girls! Girls!” passed away recently at age 79. She channeled a memorable, playful spunkiness into her role.”

Another fan commented: “Sad to hear that Laurel Goodwin, yet another member of our #StarTrek family, has passed away. Laurel appeared along with Captain Pike, Number One, and Spock in the original pilot, “The Cage.” Sending my condolences to her family and loved ones”.

Laura’s death has shocked many people. One social media user said: “Incredibly sad news about Laurel Goodwin’s passing. It’s been a total shock to our team working on the Roddenberry Archive. She will be missed enormously.”

