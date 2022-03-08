Outrage: Ryanair slaps Yorkshire fireman heading to Ukraine with baggage fee

By Alex Glenn • 08 March 2022 • 8:05

Outrage: Ryanair slaps Yorkshire fireman heading to Ukraine to help fight fires with baggage fee.

Retired North Yorkshire firefighter Bruce Reid has headed out to the Ukrainian border to help as a firefighter. The retired firefighter from Harrogate hopes to put his 30 years of experience to use in Ukraine. He was shocked though when he was charged by Ryanair for taking his firefighter’s kit with him.

Social media users were outraged that Bruce was given an extra £60 fee for carrying his essential firefighting kit. He flew with Ryanair from Leeds Bradford airport.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had stepped in and made sure that he was given all the kit he needed.

Bruce told Yorkshire Live: “I’m only volunteering my services as a firefighter, I have no desire in taking up arms but by doing what I’m doing may help a fellow firefighter in the Ukraine to do exactly that.”

After arriving in Ukraine Bruce has kept in contact with his family.

Taking to social media Bruce shared that he had been charged by Ryanair. Social media users were outraged.

Bruce posted: “I didn’t do this to be funded but I didn’t expect Ryanair to make me pay to put my fire kit in the hold.”

North Yorkshire Fire Brigades Union (FBU) Commented: “Shame on @ryanair for charging retired @FBUnational member + MBE and retired @northyorksfire Watch Manager Bruce Reid €60 to take his Fire Kit onboard to help FIREFIGHT in the UKRAINE 🇺🇦… good luck Bruce , respect and stay safe pal.”

One social media user even offered to pay the fees themselves and said: “If this has come out of his pocket, DM me and I will pay it.”

