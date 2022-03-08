By Chris King • 08 March 2022 • 20:47

Prince Andrew pays his settlement to Virginia Guiffre. image: Wikipedia

The agreed settlement to his accuser Virginia Guiffre has been paid by Prince Andrew



New court documents released today, Tuesday, March 8, show that Prince Andrew has presumably paid the agreed settlement to his sex abuse accuser Virginia Roberts Guiffre. The Duke of York is believed to have handed over around £7million to get the civil case in New York dropped.

According to the documents, signed off by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, they confirmed the stipulation that the case would be closed once the settlement had been paid, and so the lawsuit is now officially dismissed.

After the settlement was agreed last month, 61-year-old Andrew had been given ten days in which to pay Ms Guiffre the money, a sum that was not disclosed. “Based on the foregoing stipulation of the parties, and good cause appearing, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that this action is dismissed with prejudice”, the judge wrote.

It is thought that Prince Charles – Andrew’s 73-year-old brother – will personally pay the majority of the settlement, with his mother, the Queen, also believed to be helping out, but no public money will be used. Andrew would then repay this money once his ski chalet in the Swiss resort of Verbier has been sold, which is on the market for £17million, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

