By Chris King • 08 March 2022 • 20:47
Prince Andrew pays his settlement to Virginia Guiffre.
image: Wikipedia
New court documents released today, Tuesday, March 8, show that Prince Andrew has presumably paid the agreed settlement to his sex abuse accuser Virginia Roberts Guiffre. The Duke of York is believed to have handed over around £7million to get the civil case in New York dropped.
According to the documents, signed off by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, they confirmed the stipulation that the case would be closed once the settlement had been paid, and so the lawsuit is now officially dismissed.
After the settlement was agreed last month, 61-year-old Andrew had been given ten days in which to pay Ms Guiffre the money, a sum that was not disclosed. “Based on the foregoing stipulation of the parties, and good cause appearing, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that this action is dismissed with prejudice”, the judge wrote.
It is thought that Prince Charles – Andrew’s 73-year-old brother – will personally pay the majority of the settlement, with his mother, the Queen, also believed to be helping out, but no public money will be used. Andrew would then repay this money once his ski chalet in the Swiss resort of Verbier has been sold, which is on the market for £17million, as reported by thesun.co.uk.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.